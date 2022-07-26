 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State of Emergency issued for Missouri due to severe flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson who is oversees on business, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed issued a State of Emergency due to severe flooding in the St. Louis Region. 

The State of Emergency activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local agencies in order to provide assistance. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol alone responded to more than 100 calls for assistance Tuesday morning. At least one person was killed after being trapped in high waters.

Beginning late Monday night and overnight, parts of the St. Louis region experienced record rainfall that led to severe and widespread flash flooding. By 7 a.m., more than 8.06 inches of rainfall had been observed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, breaking the all-time daily rainfall total of 6.85 inches set in 1915. St. Peters has received over 12 inches of rainfall and O’Fallon more than 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Puppies die in flood waters at St. Louis area rescue

"With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians," Governor Parson said. "Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury."

“State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”

Tags

Recommended for you