State of Emergency issued for Missouri due to severe flooding

(WSIL) -- Acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson who is oversees on business, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed issued a State of Emergency due to severe flooding in the St. Louis Region.
The State of Emergency activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local agencies in order to provide assistance.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol alone responded to more than 100 calls for assistance Tuesday morning. At least one person was killed after being trapped in high waters.
Beginning late Monday night and overnight, parts of the St. Louis region experienced record rainfall that led to severe and widespread flash flooding. By 7 a.m., more than 8.06 inches of rainfall had been observed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, breaking the all-time daily rainfall total of 6.85 inches set in 1915. St. Peters has received over 12 inches of rainfall and O’Fallon more than 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
"With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians," Governor Parson said. "Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury."
“State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”