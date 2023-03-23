Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, MO (WSIL) -- A special needs egg hunt is coming to Marble Hill in April for individuals struggling with mobility or need special assistance hunting Easter Eggs.
The Mayor's A Very Special Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 8, starting at 11 a.m. at Pellegrino Park in Marble Hill.
Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton said Easter egg hunts are very important to all children and with the help from community members, they will again make a special section of the Mayor's Easter Egg Hunt for individuals needing special assistance in hunting the eggs.
"We will have specially designed Easter Eggs that will be easy to grasp, the hunt will be on a flat enclosed paved area, and each participant will have the opportunity to hunt the eggs," Wiginton said. "This portion of the egg hunt will be accessible for individuals that require assistance walking or are in a wheelchair."
They are asking for individuals to register for the event no later than April 4. This way, they will know how many eggs to prepare for this section of the event.
You can register by calling or texting 573-208-5426 or by completing the online registration form here.
Registration is not required for the Non-Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt that takes place at 10am on April 8th at Pellegrino Park.