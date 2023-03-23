Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Marble Hill

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Marble Hill

Special needs Marble Hill Easter Egg hunt
Becky Wiginton

MARBLE HILL, MO (WSIL) -- A special needs egg hunt is coming to Marble Hill in April for individuals struggling with mobility or need special assistance hunting Easter Eggs.

The Mayor's A Very Special Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 8, starting at 11 a.m. at Pellegrino Park in Marble Hill.

Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton said Easter egg hunts are very important to all children and with the help from community members, they will again make a special section of the Mayor's Easter Egg Hunt for individuals needing special assistance in hunting the eggs.

"We will have specially designed Easter Eggs that will be easy to grasp, the hunt will be on a flat enclosed paved area, and each participant will have the opportunity to hunt the eggs," Wiginton said. "This portion of the egg hunt will be accessible for individuals that require assistance walking or are in a wheelchair."

They are asking for individuals to register for the event no later than April 4. This way, they will know how many eggs to prepare for this section of the event.

You can register by calling or texting 573-208-5426 or by completing the online registration form here.

Registration is not required for the Non-Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt that takes place at 10am on April 8th at Pellegrino Park.

