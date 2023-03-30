Southeast Missouri trooper prepared for unique call

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An unusual call for one southeast Missouri trooper resulted in using unique tactics.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E posted a picture of a trooper out on a call where a calf was loose along US 60 near Poplar Bluff Thursday morning.
A trooper is shown with a rope about to lasso a calf.
MSHP Troop E said in a Twitter post along with the photo...
You never know what kind of call you’re going to receive each shift. Animals on or near the road are a common call. Fortunately for this lil calf our Trooper was prepared for just such a call.
We're told the calf ended up running back home.