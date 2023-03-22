Southeast Missouri State University to celebrate 150 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Southeast Missouri State University is set to kick off their sesquicentennial celebration.
The celebration kicks off on Wednesday for their 150th birthday with a brief ceremony, birthday cake, fair, games and other activities.
The event will be held inside the University Center at 975 Normal Avenue from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State University kicks off a year-long sesquicentennial celebration of its rich 150-year history of educating students and helping launch their careers.
“This is an exciting milestone for everyone for our entire SEMO community,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “The sesquicentennial will commemorate the history of the University during the last 150 years and allow us to look toward our future.”
SEMO opened their doors in 1873. Since then, they have more than 90,000 alumni who transitioned their education into careers, making a difference in communities world-wide.
“Just as we did in 1873, SEMO helps students transform their lives, and their education often changes the trajectory of their entire family. In addition to the impacts our graduates have on their communities, the University has an economic impact of nearly a billion dollars annually in Missouri,” said Dr. Vargas. “ Southeast has always sought to be a partner for our state and to provide a high-quality education without a high cost to determined students who are on the same mission we are—to significantly contribute to the development of the region and beyond.”
Wednesday's celebration will feature more than 80 booths of student organizations and academic departments providing games, limited giveaways, and hands-on learning activities.