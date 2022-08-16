Southeast Missouri boy finalist in National Mullet Championship

(WSIL) -- A southeast Missouri boy is in the running to be named best mullet in the country.
Zander Trainer of Kennett, Missouri is one of the final 25 kids competing in the USA Mullet Championships.
You can vote for Zander through Friday, August 19 at 10:59 p.m. You can only vote once per day.
Click here to vote for Zander! A prize of $2,500 is on the line.
The organization donated half of each $10 entry fee to a group in Michigan called Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids. They donate wigs to children experiencing hair loss due to cancer or other illnesses.