Six students sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana brownies at school, one in custody

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A 17-year-old is in custody after selling marijuana brownies at a school in Caruthersville, resulting in six students taken to the hospital.
The Caruthersville Police Department said it happened on May 9th. It was reported to the Caruthersville School Resource Officer that several students may have been under the influence of narcotics at the Caruthersville Middle School.
Police said students there admitted to eating marijuana brownies given to them by a 14-year-old student at the middle school.
The student purchased the brownies from a 17-year-old student there at the middle school, police said.
The 17-year-old student was questioned by authorities, in which that student admitted to making and selling the brownies to the 14-year-old student.
Police said six students were taken to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital by their parents for routine treatment. Police said there were no serious effects to the students reported.
The 17-year-old is in custody and sent to the juvenile detention pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance charges.
The 14-year-old was placed on house arrest pending future investigation.