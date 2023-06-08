Sikeston gears up for first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The City of Sikeston is gearing up for their first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival.
The festival will feature 10 hot air balloons taking to the skies on June 16th-18th at the Sikeston Rodeo grounds.
There will be plenty of other activities and food for all in attendance. Be sure to bring cash as this is a cash only event.
A schedule of events are listed below...
Friday
- 4 p.m. - Food and craft vendors
- 4 p.m. - Beer and wine garden
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Face painting and inflatables
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Live music by Double Take
- 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides
- 7 p.m. - Balloon flight
- 8:30 p.m. - Balloon glow
Saturday
- 6 a.m. - Balloon flight over Sikeston
- 12 p.m. - Food and craft vendors
- 12 p.m. - Beer and wine garden
- 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Face painting and inflatables
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Live music by Southern Draw
- 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides
- 7 p.m. - Balloon flight
- 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Live music by GenX
- 8:30 p.m. - Balloon glow
- 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - Live music by GenX
Sunday
- 6 a.m. - See the balloons off to their next destination as they float their way out of Sikeston
You also may purchase a weekend pass for $10 per vehicle.
For more information on this event, you my email Sikestonhotairballoons@gmail.com.