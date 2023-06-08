 Skip to main content
Sikeston gears up for first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot air balloons
Eric Ward / CC BY-SA 2.0

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The City of Sikeston is gearing up for their first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival. 

The festival will feature 10 hot air balloons taking to the skies on June 16th-18th at the Sikeston Rodeo grounds.

There will be plenty of other activities and food for all in attendance. Be sure to bring cash as this is a cash only event.

A schedule of events are listed below...

Friday

  • 4 p.m. - Food and craft vendors
  • 4 p.m. - Beer and wine garden
  • 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Face painting and inflatables
  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Live music by Double Take
  • 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides
  • 7 p.m. - Balloon flight
  • 8:30 p.m. - Balloon glow

Saturday

  • 6 a.m. - Balloon flight over Sikeston
  • 12 p.m. - Food and craft vendors
  • 12 p.m. - Beer and wine garden
  • 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Face painting and inflatables
  • 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Live music by Southern Draw
  • 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides
  • 7 p.m. - Balloon flight
  • 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Live music by GenX
  • 8:30 p.m. - Balloon glow
  • 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - Live music by GenX

Sunday

  • 6 a.m. - See the balloons off to their next destination as they float their way out of Sikeston

You also may purchase a weekend pass for $10 per vehicle.

For more information on this event, you my email Sikestonhotairballoons@gmail.com.

