Sikeston DPS to add technology to locate criminals

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A police department in southeast Missouri is adding some new equipment to help them fight crime.
The city of Sikeston is adding cameras to city entrances and exits to better help law enforcement with capturing images of license plates.
In Monday's Sikeston City Council meeting, leaders approved a five-year agreement for two FLOCK safety cameras, otherwise known as License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras.
The camera's cost $25,700 and will help Sikeston DPS with reading license plates and determining whether a vehicle is part of a crime scene associated with a criminal investigation.
Sikeston DPS Captain Ryan Smith said the cameras have already helped with a case in Sikeston as they were used in another city which led to the arrest of a suspect involved in a double homicide.
“We had very little to go on at first, the homicide happened at about 2:30 a.m.,” Smith said. “(After) we developed a vehicle and a license plate, that vehicle was located on multiple FLOCK cameras in Atlanta, Georgia, which led us to the suspect and his subsequent arrest.”
According to Flock safety's website, they state their technology has played a critical role in making communities safer since 2017. With a 70% reported reduction in crime, more than 2,000 law enforcement agency partners, helping more than 2,500 communities safer and more than one billion vehicles captured per month.
“These cameras have been very beneficial to investigators,” Smith said. “It’s very good technology and we look to build this technology out as much as it allows in the future.”