Sikeston DPS still searching for woman missing for two years

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities are searching for a woman that went missing from Sikeston two years ago.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety are still working to find answers on details surrounding missing 21-year-old Shyann Brooke Morrison.
Morrison went missing in February of 2021 and has been entered in The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).
There is a reward offering of $5,000 for information leading to Shyann's location or verifiable information as to what exactly happened to Shyann.
Morrison's friends released a statement in August of 2022. Their statement is as follows...
“Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann. We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann's family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”
Shyann Morrison’s mother also added this statement:
“Cheyenne this is to you from your dad and I, we just want to know that you are OK, you are loved, we miss you very much, we just want to know that you are OK. And your baby sister regrets every day that you have been gone because of the fight that you and her had and she just wants to make it right because she loves you she cries every night and prays every night for you to come home. We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sikeston DPS Detective Cotner at 573-475-3787.