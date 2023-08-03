Sikeston DPS rescues one from floodwaters during Thursday storms

SIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was rescued from a vehicle in a flooded area during the time storms swept through the area Thursday morning.
The City of Sikeston received multiple inches of rainfall Thursday morning which led to streets, vehicles and some structures flooded.
Water from flash flooding even got into the Fire Station 2 bay on North Main Street.
Sikeston DPS also rescued a driver from their vehicle which was floating in the water on Anderson Street.
As of 12 p.m., the Sikeston Complex was closed due to the extensive flooding in the park. This was closed down for public safety.