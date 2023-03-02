Sikeston DPS officers dig out dog stuck in narrow hole overnight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 9 PM CST
/10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ to 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sikeston DPS officers dig out dog stuck in narrow hole overnight

  • 0
Sikeston dog rescue
Sikeston DPS

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety found themselves helping out a four-legged friend early Thursday morning who was stuck in a hole.

Sikeston DPS officers responded to the 600 block of Dempster where a small dog was stuck overnight in a 4-foot hole.

The dog was found to be stuck for hours throughout the night in a narrow hole and was unable to escape.

Officers got down on the ground and dug their way down and around to help rescue and free the small dog.

Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said the dog is well and safe. He was taken to Sikeston PAWS.

