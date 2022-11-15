Search for missing hunter in southeast Missouri continues

CARTER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Crews in southeast Missouri are searching for a missing hunter.
Phillip Carnell, 58 of Sikeston, went missing Sunday evening near Cave Spring in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. He was reported missing after he didn't come in from hunting.
National Park Service personnel along with Missouri Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams have been combing the grounds to look for him and are using aviation technology as well.
If you are wishing to volunteer and help search for him, you are asked to receive a search assignment before driving to the area.
To ensure safety for everyone involved, anyone interested in volunteering should contact Carter County Dispatch at 573-351-8536 to be added to the list and await an assignment.