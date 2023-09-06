Search called off for missing woman in Poplar Bluff, verified alive elsewhere, taken into custody

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities have called off searching for a woman after she was reported missing in the Black River in Poplar Bluff.
Poplar Bluff Police Department tells News 3 that Debra Wright of Poplar Bluff was verified alive in another location.
Search crews called off looking for her around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and the investigation is now closed.
On Wednesday morning, police in Poplar Bluff informed News 3 Wright has been arrested and taken into custody on a parole violation warrant.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) earlier informed News 3 that they learned of a woman who went missing after swimming in the Black River on Monday near Sportsman Park.
Authorities searched for the woman starting on Monday after the call, with dragging operations in the Black River in an effort to find her.
Crews were back in the area on Tuesday throughout the day. This includes the Poplar Bluff Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol where they also had a dive team in the water searching for the woman as well.