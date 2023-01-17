 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Route Y bridge closed in Scott County for repairs

  • 0
Road closed

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- A section of Route Y in Scott County will be closed starting on Tuesday for some repairs on a bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District will be working on repairing a bridge on Route Y between County Road 475 to Heathercrest Street near Sikeston this week.

Road crews start working on this project on Tuesday and will continue through Friday, January 19th, each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, you can contact the MoDOT Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit their website here

Tags

Recommended for you