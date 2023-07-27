Ribbon cutting celebration planned for expanding broadband in Bollinger County

PATTON, Mo. -- Broadband is coming to a rural southeast Missouri area and local officials are planning on holding a celebration event.
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Charter Communications, are celebrating for expanding high-speed internet throughout the area.
Along with the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce and Charter, Missouri Senator Holly Thompson Rehder and Missouri Representative Chris Dinkins will also be in attendance.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Kranwetter Transport at 15628 Highway 72 Ste. 1, in Patton on August 5th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m.
The event is free to attend and giveaways will be available.
If you would like to attend, you are encouraged to RSVP by Wednesday, August 3rd to kara.lineweber@charter.com and you may call 319-621-1258 with any questions about the event.