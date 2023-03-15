Puxico man dead after motorcycle crash

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- A 23-year-old Puxico man is dead after a crash along Highway 51 north of Puxico.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E reports Dillon S. McGee was driving a 2012 Kawasaki CX1000G south along Highway 51 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and became airborne before hitting a tree.
This happened on Tuesday morning around 8:45 a.m.
McGee was pronounced dead at the scene.
MSHP Troop E reported this as the 13th traffic fatality in 2023 for this region.