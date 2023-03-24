Power restored to customers in Dunklin County

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers.
ORIGINAL: More than 900 customers are out of power in Dunklin County as of Friday morning.
The latest update shows 950 Ameren customers without power as of 9:02 a.m.
Other electric providers in Dunklin County provide power to more than 4,000 customers, however, they still have power.
Only Ameren customers are affected.
We have requested more information from Ameren as to the cause of the outage and when services are expected back on.