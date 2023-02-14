 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Poplar Bluff TCC awarded grant for HVAC upgrade

Poplar Bluff R-1

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A grant was recently awarded to the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center for a total of $154,000 for a campus-wide HVAC upgrade.

The grant was through the Area Career Center construction fund which brings in a total of $1.3 million in state and federal grants for projects in less than a year's time.

The Board of Education approved Buffington Brothers & Cooling for the project to be completed through the summer months. This includes a 50% match from the district.

The district earlier pledged to replace and modernize units in several buildings to run more efficiently. This included ultraviolet purifiers to improve air quality.

"The school administration and school board are investing a tremendous amount of money for the future of Career and Technical Education for our collective community, and our staff is thankful we have been allowed to pursue these once-in-a-career opportunities with vigor,” said Charles Kinsey, TCC director. While two qualified bids were submitted, Kinsey pointed out how it is a plus that the company selected happens to be from Poplar Bluff, so the funds expended can be multiplied locally.

