Poplar Bluff police investigating two recent unrelated shootings, one person sought

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Police are investigating multiple shootings which occurred in the Poplar Bluff area recently.
One recent shooting happened on August 4th at 5:36 p.m. Officers from Poplar Bluff went out on the 1900-block of Sanders Street for someone who was shot.
Once they got there, officers talked with Devon Dennis, 34 of Poplar Bluff who was shot in his left leg. Dennis was taken to the hospital but refused to talk to police about the incident, police said.
Another shooting happened three days later on Harper Street.
Officers responded to the 100-block of East Harper Street just before 3 a.m. on August 7th.
Police said Khalid Williams, 25 of Poplar Bluff, had multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen, both of his arms and his left leg.
Williams was taken to a local hospital before flown out to another facility.
An investigation in the Harper Street shooting led to a suspect, identified as Karon Ransom, 18 of Poplar Bluff. Police said Ransom knew the victim and that a verbal altercation between them led to the shooting.
Ransom is still sought by police.
If you have any information on Ransom's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.