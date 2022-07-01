Police searching for woman reported missing in southeast Missouri

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo (WSIL) -- The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Eaves.
Eaves is described as a 26 years old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’3” and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
On Thursday, June 30, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, identified as Kaylee Eaves.
Kaylee was last seen by family on the morning of Thursday, June 30, 2022 before she left for work. After Kaylee did not arrive for work, the family was notified and was able to speak with her briefly around 9:40 a.m. by telephone.
Since then, neither family members nor law enforcement has been able to make contact with Kaylee.
The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at the Cape Girardeau Police Department:
Phone: 573-339-6621
Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
Text “CAPEPD” to 847411