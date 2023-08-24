Police respond to daycare shooting threat in Cape Girardeau, juvenile identified

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A juvenile is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a daycare in Cape Girardeau.
Police in Cape Girardeau said they received a report around 8 a.m. on Thursday of a male individual making threats to "shoot up" a daycare within the city.
Police said officers responded and found the person who allegedly made the threats. They also said it was determined to be a juvenile.
Officers then took the juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.
Police said, "currently, there are no further credible threats to any daycare facilities in Cape Girardeau. This is a great reminder, 'if you see something, say something.'"