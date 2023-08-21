Police looking to identify person in burglary incident in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for the public's help in identifying a male in relation to a burglary incident.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said they are looking for an individual on Monday morning.
Police said this male is wanted in relation to a burglary on August 13th in the 0-100 block of S. Main Street.
He took some personal items, along with some debit/credit cards, police informed News 3.
The man in the photo is wearing a block sleeveless shirt with blue pants with colorful splotches on it. He also had a medical boot on his right foot.
Police said the burglary incident didn't happen at the same place as where the included photo was taken at.
If you have any information on this person, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. You may also call anonymously at 573-339-6313 or text 'CAPEPD' to 547411.