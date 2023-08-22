 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police investigating report of baseball team throwing trophies into lake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are looking into a report of some trophies thrown into a city pond from an out-of-state baseball team.

Cape Girardeau Police Department said they received information that the Alabama Rawdog's Baseball Team threw their trophies into the newly renovated Capaha Pond.

Police said the Alabama Rawdog's Coach is reviewing a video of the incident and attempting to identify who all is involved with the discarded trophies.

"Once the individuals are identified, the report will be forwarded to the City of Cape Girardeau Attorney or to the juvenile office depending on the age of the individuals," Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release.

Police said millions of dollars were spent to provide great features at the Capaha Park pond, along with other areas of the park.

"The Cape Girardeau Police Department does not condone this type of action and have been reassured that the Babe Ruth League is looking into the incident. We feel confident in the league along with the juvenile office and City Attorney, doing a thorough investigation and holding the individuals and the team accountable," Cape Girardeau Police Department added in the release.

