Police investigating report of baseball team throwing trophies into lake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are looking into a report of some trophies thrown into a city pond from an out-of-state baseball team.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said they received information that the Alabama Rawdog's Baseball Team threw their trophies into the newly renovated Capaha Pond.
Police said the Alabama Rawdog's Coach is reviewing a video of the incident and attempting to identify who all is involved with the discarded trophies.
"Once the individuals are identified, the report will be forwarded to the City of Cape Girardeau Attorney or to the juvenile office depending on the age of the individuals," Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release.
Police said millions of dollars were spent to provide great features at the Capaha Park pond, along with other areas of the park.
"The Cape Girardeau Police Department does not condone this type of action and have been reassured that the Babe Ruth League is looking into the incident. We feel confident in the league along with the juvenile office and City Attorney, doing a thorough investigation and holding the individuals and the team accountable," Cape Girardeau Police Department added in the release.