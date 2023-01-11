Police investigate school threat in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 10:41 a.m. - Students are back in the classroom after a threat was issued at two of the schools with the Perry County School District 32.
Local police finished searching the high school and middle schools around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning according the school district.
Students and staff were initially ordered to evacuate after the Perryville Police Department received a report before the school day started.
Perryville Police Department said in a news release they received a phone call at around 6:15 a.m. from a male who claimed to be a student at Perryville High School. The release said this caller said a student is threatening to place an incendiary device in the school on Wednesday.
Police said the caller used a voice over internet service to change his number. Names that were given of the caller and suspect were not students at Perryville High School.
“We take the safety of our students seriously and will respond to all threats against them and our schools," Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt stated. "If the suspect is identified, we will work with the Prosecuting Attorney to pursue charges for making a Terroristic Threat and any other applicable charges.”
Chief Hunt continued, “We always encourage citizens to ‘Say something if they see
something’. However, the opposite side of the coin is those individuals that try and incite fear among the community by calling in a false report. These cases need to be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”
Police are working with the school to attempt to identify a suspect.
Perry County School District 32 Superintendent Andrew Comstock thanked local law enforcement for their swift response to the incident.
“We are providing every support that our police need to identify any
person who makes any threat against our school, students, or staff,” Mr. Comstock said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Two schools in Perryville have been evacuated after a threat Wednesday morning.
Perry County School District 32 Communications Director Kate Martin said police are at the schools conducting a search of the campus.
Both the Perryville High School and Middle School were evacuated.
Martin said students are safe.
Both the high school and middle schools buildings are connected.