Police investigate body found in Fredericktown park

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (WSIL) -- Investigators are looking into the body of man found in a park in Fredericktown late last week.
The Fredericktown Police Department said they responded to the Wanda Priest Park for a report of a deceased man in the park on March 17th at 4:45 p.m.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Andrew S. Fox.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, March 20.
Police say investigators will continue with a follow up once they get information from the autopsy and toxicology reports.
Police there are being assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E officers and DDCC Investigators, and the Madison County Coroner's Office with the death investigation.