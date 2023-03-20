 Skip to main content
Police investigate body found in Fredericktown park

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (WSIL) -- Investigators are looking into the body of man found in a park in Fredericktown late last week.

The Fredericktown Police Department said they responded to the Wanda Priest Park for a report of a deceased man in the park on March 17th at 4:45 p.m.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Andrew S. Fox.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, March 20.

Police say investigators will continue with a follow up once they get information from the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Police there are being assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E officers and DDCC Investigators, and the Madison County Coroner's Office with the death investigation.

