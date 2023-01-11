Perryville schools back in classroom after reported threat

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. - Students are back in the classroom after a threat was issued at two of the schools with the Perry County School District 32.
Local police finished searching the high school and middle schools around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Students and staff were initially ordered to evacuate after the Perryville Police Department received a report before the school day started.
Perry County School District 32 Superintendent Andrew Comstock thanked local law enforcement for their swift response to the incident.
“We are providing every support that our police need to identify any
person who makes any threat against our school, students, or staff,” Mr. Comstock said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Two schools in Perryville have been evacuated after a threat Wednesday morning.
Perry County School District 32 Communications Director Kate Martin said police are at the schools conducting a search of the campus.
Both the Perryville High School and Middle School were evacuated.
Martin said students are safe.
Both the high school and middle schools buildings are connected.