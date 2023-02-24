 Skip to main content
Perry County, Mo, Sheriff Warns of Asphalt Scam

Asphalt photo
Perry County Sheriff's Office

PERRY COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- A local sheriff's office is warning the public about a scam involving "asphalt/paving companies".

The Perry County Sheriff's Office in Missouri recently received a complaint in regards to an asphalt/paving company scamming residents.

"If someone comes to your residence, offering to use “left over” asphalt or chip and seal, please use caution," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The individuals can be very coercive and will quote one price but demand a higher rate.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to call the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 573-547-4576 or your local law enforcement agency.

