PBHS students win academic district tournament, competes for state title

PBHS Academic Team

Academic Team members (back row, from left) Jack Funke, Rachel Butler and Nick Howard; and (front) Spencer Wilson and Emmalein Pendley.

 Poplar Bluff R-1 School District

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A high school team in Poplar Bluff brought home a first place trophy after competing in an academics competition.

The Poplar Bluff High School Varsity Academic Team ended their regular season with a 28-1 record and brought home the district championship title last week.

The team placed first in the Scholar Bowl Championship at Oakville High School against Lindbergh by a score of 400:360.

“So good to see our team back on the Missouri State Tournament bracket,” posted coach Gail Karlish, the PBHS Science Department chairperson. “Congratulations to our very hard-working, never-gives-up PBHS Academic Team: the District 1, Class 6 champions!”

The team will go on to compete in the Class 6 Missouri State Tournament against Parkway West on Tuesday, April 25.

