PBHS students win academic district tournament, competes for state title

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A high school team in Poplar Bluff brought home a first place trophy after competing in an academics competition.
The Poplar Bluff High School Varsity Academic Team ended their regular season with a 28-1 record and brought home the district championship title last week.
The team placed first in the Scholar Bowl Championship at Oakville High School against Lindbergh by a score of 400:360.
“So good to see our team back on the Missouri State Tournament bracket,” posted coach Gail Karlish, the PBHS Science Department chairperson. “Congratulations to our very hard-working, never-gives-up PBHS Academic Team: the District 1, Class 6 champions!”
The team will go on to compete in the Class 6 Missouri State Tournament against Parkway West on Tuesday, April 25.