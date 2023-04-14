One woman dies after crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a crash resulting in a death on Wednesday.
Cape Girardeau police say it happened at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of S. Kingshighway.
Police arrived on scene to find people injured after a crash happened.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe was traveling south on Kingshighway when it ran off the road and hit a light pole. The vehicle then flipped over and rolled back onto the road, landing upright.
Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Mo. was the driver. Police say she didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Brunk was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to the injuries from the crash.
Two others were in the car at the time of the accident as well. Victoria Suhling, 52, of Benton, Mo. and a juvenile passenger.
Police said Suhling didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt either. She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department crash reconstruction team continues to investigate the incident.