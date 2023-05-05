One woman dead after crash with freightliner in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. -- A Dexter woman is dead after a crash occurred along a highway in New Madrid County on Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon when a vehicle turned into the path of another vehicle at U.S. Highway 61 and Route P.
Kellie Aldridge, 58, of Dexter, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon when it collided with a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Brian Annesser, 59, of Benton.
Aldridge was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports this is the 21st crash fatality for 2023.