One stabbed in self-defense incident in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A detained individual has been released after what officials are calling a self-defense stabbing incident in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened on Tuesday, May 2, at 12:45 p.m. A CGPD officer was on patrol when they saw the end of an altercation in the area of Park Avenue and William Street.
The officer then responded to the incident and saw an adult male lying on the ground with what is believed to have been a stab wound to the neck.
The person with the stab wound was taken to an area hospital.
Another adult male at the scene was taken into custody.
Witnesses who saw the incident had video of the altercation that took place. Officers also interviewed multiple witnesses and viewed the video of the incident.
Information from this incident was then sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine whether there should be any criminal charges.
Cape police said the prosecuting attorney determined this altercation led to a lawful use of self-defense and no charges will be filed at this time.
The person taken into custody has since been released.