One shot in Sikeston, police investigating

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Police in Sikeston are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Sikeston DPS said they discovered a shooting took place at around 2:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls.
They said a male victim was in a vehicle on Malone and Southwest Street. The victim had a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Sikeston DPS is asking anyone with any information on this incident to call them at 573-471-4711 or the anonymous line at 573-475-3774.