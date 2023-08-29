One person dead, two children found unresponsive in vehicle in Southeast Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. -- One woman is dead and two kids unresponsive, all found in a vehicle after a missing persons report in Dunklin County.
The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office said their deputies first got a call from the Campbell Police Department to help them with a missing person's case on August 26 at around 10:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said they heard there were two missing adults and two missing juveniles which didn't return home from the night before.
Deputies went over to Campbell and learned that the last time anyone had contact with the missing people was at around 3 p.m. on August 25.
A missing report was made by Robin Jones who was the mother of Megan Oxley. Oxley was one of the missing.
The sheriff's office said they found out Oxley was driving a black Dodge Grand Caravan with the other missing people in the Kennett area. They also said Oxley's phone was about dead and the vehicle about out of gas.
Deputies then pinged Oxley's phone. This told them she was in the area of County Road 522.
"During the investigation it was learned that one of the adult persons that was reported missing was let out at a local convenience store in Kennett and was no longer with the other reported missing persons," the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office also said the children who were listed as missing were not the children of the victim.
Deputies then started searching the area around County Road 522. They then found the vehicle in a field row with Oxley dead in the driver's seat.
A child was in the front passenger seat and unresponsive. A deputy quickly took the child out of the car and placed them in their patrol car in the air conditioning and was given a drink of water.
Another child was also found unresponsive in the vehicle as well. That child was also put in the deputy vehicle with air conditioning and given water.
A deputy then took the children to meet ambulance personnel.
One child was taken to a hospital in Paragould, Arkansas, while the other was taken to the Hayti Hospital by ambulance.
The Dunklin County Coroner was called to the scene for Oxley's body. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, August 28.
The incident is under investigation by the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.