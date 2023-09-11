One person dead after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- One person is dead after a vehicle and motorcycle collide in Cape Girardeau on Monday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 1500-block of N. Mount Auburn. Emergency responders rushed to the scene for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police said Tylana Chapman, 53 of Jackson, was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger going east on a private drive behind McDonald's near Mount Auburn and Kingshighway. Chapman was attempting to turn left to go north on Mount Auburn when a motorcycle was going south on Mount Auburn in that same area.
Cape Girardeau police said James Randol, 56 of Jackson, was driving a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle with a helmet on.
Police said as the Dodge Charger began to turn left and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. That's when the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the Dodge Charger, causing Randol to be ejected from his bike.
Randol was then taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
This incident is still under investigation.