One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting which left one person dead Monday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop E said it happened near the intersection of Park and South 11th Street.
Poplar Bluff police responded to this area for a welfare check of a person laying in the road.
MSHP said the officers were advised the person had an active warrant.
The person was entering a vehicle and refused verbal commands to roll down the window. The person also locked the doors to the vehicle.
MSHP said the vehicle started moving and nearly hit an officer. MSHP said the officer shot their gun and hit the person.
The person was pronounced dead by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Poplar Bluff Police Department (PBPD) also provided information about the incident.
PBPD said it happened at 8:28 p.m. on Monday. Officers went out to the 1000-block of Park Avenue as they are went to check on someone laying underneath a vehicle.
One officer on scene saw the vehicle's registration was stolen.
When the officer went towards the man. The man then locked himself inside the vehicle.
Another officer arrived on the scene and EMS was also requested to come there as well.
Police said the individual refused medical treatment. Then he barricaded himself in the vehicle, refused the verbal commands and began revving the engine.
PBPD then said police removed both of the front windows attempting to take the person into custody. That's when the person reportedly accelerated the vehicle in reverse and nearly hit one of the officers.
One of the officers then fired his gun and hit the person. That person was then later declared dead at the scene.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, PBPD said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.