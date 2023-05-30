One person dead after crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- One person is dead after an accident in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. on May 25th at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash resulting in one person dying from their injuries.
Police said Janice Unger, 81, of Jackson, was driving a 2020 Buick Envision traveling west on Broadway when a 2016 Dodge Journey, driven by Raven Thomas, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was going north on West End.
Police said as they approached the intersection, Thomas was going through the intersection on a green light when Unger starting going through the intersection with a red light.
Unger hit the back passenger side of the Buick Envision, then hit a retaining wall on the northwest side of the intersection.
Unger was taken to a hospital with injuries from the wreck. She later died from her injuries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department crash reconstruction team is investigating the accident.