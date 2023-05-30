One injured, three homes hit, after 40 shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are investigating an incident involving dozens of shots fired in a neighborhood, one person injured and multiple homes struck by bullets.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened in the 1100-block of S. Sprigg Street on May 28th.
An officer was patrolling the area when they heard roughly 40 shots fired.
While the officer responded to the area, police also got an alert from Shot Spotter of the shots being fired in the same area as well.
Officers found several shell casings along with other evidence in the S. Sprigg area where the shots were fired.
While on scene, they found there were three residential homes that were struck by bullets.
They later learned there was one person that had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at a local hospital.
Officers said they made contact with the victim at the hospital but they were uncooperative with the investigation.
Police ask if anyone knows anyone about this incident to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, Anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.