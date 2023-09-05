One dead, one in hospital after motorcycle crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a vehicle ran off the road in Carter County Monday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said it happened at 3:20 p.m. on Missouri Highway 21 at US Highway 60.
MSHP said Chris Terrell, 65 of Clarkton, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson MC with Regina Hawkins, 60 of Clarkton, riding as a passenger, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carter County Coroner Joe Chapman.
Hawkins was taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
MSHP said this is the 22nd traffic crash related death for the Troop G area this year.