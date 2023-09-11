One dead, one in custody in homicide investigation in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- One person is in custody relating to a homicide investigation which occurred in the City of Sikeston on Monday.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers went out to the 1500-block of Washington in the morning hours on Monday for a report of an assault.
After officers arrived on scene, they found an injured victim and identified the suspect, Sikeston DPS said in a release. The victim was then taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The Criminal Investigations Unit with Sikeston DPS are looking into what police are calling a homicide investigation.
There is one person in custody and a probable cause affidavit has been submitted to the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
The name of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time and the homicide investigation is ongoing.