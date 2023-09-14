One dead after motorcycle vs truck in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident took place on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. at Pine Street and Broadway in Poplar Bluff.
A 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado south on the road when the highway patrol stated they pulled out into the path of a 1998 Harley Davidson going east.
Joseph Coble, 36 of Greenville, was driving the Harley Davidson at the time.
Coble was later pronounced dead at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
The Harley Davidson was totaled in the crash while the Silverado sustained moderate damage.
MSHP said this is the 50th death related to a crash for 2023 in the Troop E area.