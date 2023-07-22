One dead after motorcycle crash in Bollinger County

ZALMA, Mo. -- One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Saturday morning in Bollinger County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened at about 11:06 a.m. on Highway 51, roughly four miles north of Zalma.
Harold Walker, 78 of Dexter, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
MSHP said Walker was ejected from the motorcycle and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Bollinger County Assistant Coroner Lee Gillam.
This has been reported as the 33rd death involved in an accident for the Troop E area in 2023.