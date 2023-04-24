One dead after crash in Perry County, Mo.

MCBRIDE, Mo. -- One person is dead after a crash in Perry County, Mo. Monday morning.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, one person died as a result of the two-vehicle crash along Highway 51.
The crash happened just south of McBride near Perry County Road 210 Monday morning.
Authorities were on scene investigating the crash after the incident happened. News 3 received information from Troop C the scene was clear after 9 a.m.
We will have more information on this incident once it's available.