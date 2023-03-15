Officers on scene of a "fully loaded" school bus crash near Neelyville

NEELYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 9:45 a.m. - One injury is reported with this crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E said a student driving a passenger vehicle involved in the crash was injured and flown to a hospital in Memphis for treatment.
There were no injuries reported with the students in the bus.
MSHP said MoDOT has put out signs and barricades to detour motorists and alert them about the road closure as responders are on scene.
ORIGINAL: Officers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus at Neelyville.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 67 with a fully loaded school bus from Neelyville schools in Butler County.
Both lanes are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
Personnel with the Butler County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic.