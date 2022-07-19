 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Officer shot during Kansas City traffic stop dies from injuries, suspect in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer shot during North Kansas City traffic stop dies from injuries, suspect in custody

 KMOV

    NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A North Kansas City police officer has died from his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest has been taken into custody after he shot Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had issued a blue alert for the suspect vehicle, an early-model 2000s gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 that expired in 2018. The tag was previously registered for a Buick, police said.

Vasquez was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital. He died there from his injuries.

A portal to donate toward the officer’s family was being arranged.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said the officer was pulling a person over because of an expired temporary tag on the car when the driver fired his weapon at the officer.

A release stated the officer had initiated the traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street after the shooting, a blue alert issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated. Akin said that as of 12:30 p.m., there was no threat to North Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its blue alert.

