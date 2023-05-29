Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in southeast Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. -- State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting resulting in one person dead in Kennett on Sunday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said they were requested by Kennett police to investigate the incident.
MSHP said a Kennett Police Department officer was in a foot pursuit with a suspect after responding to a business alarm nearby.
Shortly thereafter, a physical altercation occurred. The officer then discharged his weapon, MSHP said.
The suspect/victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dunklin County Coroner.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.