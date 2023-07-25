NWS: EF-2 tornado damage in Scott County

MINER, Mo. -- The National Weather Service in Paducah said preliminary findings show an EF-2 tornado hit Scott County on Monday.
The NWS said survey teams reported back evidence of damage equivalent of an EF-2 tornado from the storms which hit near Miner.
The winds reached 115 mph with a path of 1/2 mile long.
The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien reported two people had minor injuries, with two homes, a shop and two silos destroyed after the storm passed through this area.