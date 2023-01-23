New TRC scholarship created to honor late nurse

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A new scholarship at Three Rivers College (TRC) is honoring a beloved nurse who passed away in 2013.
It's called the Stephanie McLane Goodrich Memorial Nursing Scholarship. An annual award to begin in the Fall of 2023 at Three Rivers College.
The scholarship will provide financial assistance to a nursing student who exhibits financial need. An endowment was created by the family of Goodrich, who was a nurse at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center before she passed away in 2013.
“Stephanie was a dedicated, passionate nurse,” said Mary McLane, Goodrich’s grandmother. “The family wanted to create this scholarship in her name to assist others on the same journey.”
Goodrich attended Three Rivers College and graduated through their RN program in May of 2000.
“We are honored that Ms. Goodrich’s family chose to create a scholarship in her name to continue Stephanie’s legacy,” said Michelle Reynolds, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust. “Our nursing programs require great time and financial commitment, so this scholarship will make a big difference to its recipients.”
For more information on this scholarship, or other scholarships at Three River College, you can contact their development office at 573-840-9077.