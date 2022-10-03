New Madrid Police investigating car found at bottom of boat ramp

NEW MADRID, MO (WSIL) -- New Madrid Police are investigating a vehicle found at the bottom of a boat ramp.
Police say the car was found in the mud on Friday Sunday afternoon.
Over a couple of hours, parts of the wreckage were pulled from the river and sifted. No human bones were found and the license plate that expired in 1985 was pulled from the car.
Missouri license plates are purged from the suspect after several years, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol is working to identify the plate.
The wreckage has been marked with caution tape and left for now.
People are being encouraged to contact police if you find anything suspicious while the river is so low.
New Madrid Police had hopes the car was Barbara Stoffer's, but that was not the case. They are hoping with the river level so low, something may turn up. Officers have been walking the river bank every few days looking for items related to her disappearance.