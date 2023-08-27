New hands-free cell phone driving law goes into effect in Missouri on Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A new hands-free cell phone law is starting on Monday in Missouri. This in effect for every driver throughout the entire state.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson took action on and passed Senate Bill 398 during the 2023 legislative session in the early part of July.
Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law which prohibits hand-held cell phone use while driving.
Drivers in Missouri will not be able to hold their cell phone while they are driving, including manually typing, scrolling, or holding their cell phone.
The law does allow drivers to use hands-free cell phone features. This includes Bluetooth, talk-to-text and other talk and navigation functions.
AAA applauded the decision that Parson made on signing SB 398 earlier this year.
“AAA Missouri applauds the governor, state lawmakers, and advocates for their support of this measure that will improve safety for all road users,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angela Nelson in July. “This law is a practical, commonsense measure that will reduce the number of Missourians who senselessly lose their lives each year to distracted driving on our roadways.”
AAA summarized the law, stating it will take effect on August 28, 2023.
Under the new law, while the vehicle is in motion, drivers are prohibited from:
- Physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body
- Manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages
- Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts
- Watching a video or movie
The new law does allow drivers to
- Place or receive voice calls utilizing voice-operated or hands-free functions that can be engaged/disengaged with a single touch or swipe
- Talk on the phone, hands-free, utilizing features like built-in phone speaker, in-car Bluetooth, or ear bud/headset
- Send or receive text-based communication through voice-to-text features
- Utilize cell phone GPS navigation and music or podcast functions
AAA broke down the bill in a news release...
"The bill contains specific exemptions for drivers communicating in emergency situations, emergency first responders and other emergency roadside workers, and for-hire drivers. The “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law” will also make it illegal for school bus drivers to use an electronic communication device while the school is in motion or while loading or unloading passengers.
Under the penalty provisions, a first-time violation will result in a fine up to $150. Fine amounts increase, up to $500, for repeat convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, misdemeanor or felony charges, if the distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.
Penalty provisions will not be enacted until January 1, 2025 to allow adequate time for public education.
The passage of the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law is the successful culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort from local, state, and national traffic safety-focused organizations, agencies, businesses, law makers, and advocates, including AAA Missouri, in the interest of addressing the growing public safety threat of cell phone-distracted driving."
AAA said Missouri will become the 28th state to require the hands-free phone use.