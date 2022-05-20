New congressional map creates changes in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- As a result of the 2020 Census, legislative districts throughout Missouri have been redrawn.
Cape Girardeau County has laid out maps explaining the new maps, so residents know where to vote.
For the Missouri House, Cape Girardeau County has changed from two districts, 146 and 147, to three districts. Those news districts are 146, 147 and 151.
For the Missouri Senate, the entire county will still be represented by District 27. There also wasn't any changes in U.S. Congress, leaving the county still represented by District 8.
Voters will be notified of their Missouri House District before the August 2 primary election.
Governor Mike Parson approved the new congressional map on Wednesday. It maintains the current partisan split in Missouri's congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.