Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New congressional map creates changes in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- As a result of the 2020 Census, legislative districts throughout Missouri have been redrawn.

Cape Girardeau County has laid out maps explaining the new maps, so residents know where to vote. 

For the Missouri House, Cape Girardeau County has changed from two districts, 146 and 147, to three districts. Those news districts are 146, 147 and 151.

For the Missouri Senate, the entire county will still be represented by District 27. There also wasn't any changes in U.S. Congress, leaving the county still represented by District 8. 

Voters will be notified of their Missouri House District before the August 2 primary election.

Governor Mike Parson approved the new congressional map on Wednesday. It maintains the current partisan split in Missouri's congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.